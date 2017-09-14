Top news: Lashkar commander killed in J-K encounter, Modi-Abe lay foundation for bullet train, clean chit to 6 accused in Alwar lynching

Lashkar commander Abu Ismail, who was behind the killing of Amarnath yatris, was gunned down in an encounter by the security forces in the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday evening. (Source: ANI) Lashkar commander Abu Ismail, who was behind the killing of Amarnath yatris, was gunned down in an encounter by the security forces in the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday evening. (Source: ANI)

Abu Ismail, Lashkar commander involved in Amarnath Yatra attack, killed in Nowgam encounter

Lashkar commander Abu Ismail, who was behind the killing of Amarnath yatris, was gunned down in an encounter by the security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday evening. One more militant was killed in the encounter. The other slain militant killed has been identified as Abu Qasim. The Army and the J&K Police had cordoned the area after receiving inputs that Abu Ismail was hiding in the area. Officials said that the encounter began at Arigam locality on the city outskirts. (Read)

Modi, Shinzo Abe vow to fight terrorism, strengthen strategic cooperation; bullet train by 2022

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe ahead of India- Japan annual summit at Mahatma Mandir, in Gandhinagar on Thursday. PTI Photo/pib(PTI9_14_2017_000048A)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Thursday held talks on wide-ranging subjects including bilateral ties, regional and international issues and chiefly on terrorism. At the annual India-Japan summit held in Gandhinagar in Gujarat, the two countries vowed to strengthen cooperation in order to tackle terrorist groups such as the al-Qaida, Lashkar-e-Toiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed. A joint statement issued after the summit said the two leaders demanded Pakistan to initiate action against these terrorist outfits responsible for attacks in Mumbai (2008) and Pathankot (2016). (Read)

Ryan murder case: CCTVs, verification of staff among rules CBSE has issued for schools

Mumbai: Ambedkar Students Association members protest outside the Bombay High Court to condemn the murder of Ryan International School student Pradyumna, in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade (PTI9_13_2017_000142B) Mumbai: Ambedkar Students Association members protest outside the Bombay High Court to condemn the murder of Ryan International School student Pradyumna, in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade (PTI9_13_2017_000142B)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular outlining strict safety guidelines for schools affiliated to the board. Besides directing schools to install CCTV cameras on the premises, the Board has also asked them to carry out police verification of staff and control entry of outsiders. (Read)

Alwar lynching: Clean chit to all six accused named by Pehlu Khan in dying declaration

The family of dairy farmer Pehlu Khan, who was lynched by alleged gau rakshaks in Alwar. (Express Archive/Amit Mehra) The family of dairy farmer Pehlu Khan, who was lynched by alleged gau rakshaks in Alwar. (Express Archive/Amit Mehra)

An investigation by Rajasthan police found the six persons named by Pehlu Khan before dying as not guilty. Pehlu Khan, 55, and others were allegedly attacked by gau rakshaks in Alwar on April 1 while they were on their way to Haryana after purchasing cattle in Rajasthan. Khan, a dairy farmer, succumbed to his injuries two days later. (Read)

Ryan International murder case: Bombay HC rejects anticipatory bail pleas of founders Augustine, Grace and Ryan Pinto

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the founders of Ryan International Group of Institutions, Augustine Pinto, Grace Pinto and Ryan Pinto. On Wednesday, the Pintos had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail apprehending arrest in connection with the murder of Pradyuman Thakur last week. The court order comes a day after the father of Pradyuman Thakur, who was killed on the Ryan International School premises in Gurugram on September 8, had filed an intervention application opposing the Pintos’ anticipatory bail pleas. (Read)

Hindi Diwas 2017: Journey of Hindi from pre-Partition India to post-independence language politics

The listing of Hindi as an official language of India took place on September 14, 1949, which since then has been commemorated as Hindi Diwas. (Representational Image) The listing of Hindi as an official language of India took place on September 14, 1949, which since then has been commemorated as Hindi Diwas. (Representational Image)

The listing of Hindi as an official language of India took place on September 14, 1949, which since then has been commemorated as Hindi Diwas. Hindi and English are India’s two official languages for the Union government, while the constitution recognises a total of 22 languages. Since Indian independence in 1947, efforts were made by the Union government to drive Hindi to the status as a widely used language, wherein it was assisted in no small part by the rising popularity of Hindi cinema. (Read)

Darjeeling’s historic Roy Villa, where Sister Nivedita breathed her last, ransacked by miscreants

The Roy Villa at Lebong Cart road in Darjeeling (Express archive photo) The Roy Villa at Lebong Cart road in Darjeeling (Express archive photo)

The historic Roy Villa in Darjeeling where sister Nivedita breathed her last was ransacked by miscreants, amidst turmoil in the Hills. The room where sister Nivedita used to stay and passed away was also ransacked, apart from other parts of the building. (Read)

Rohingya Muslims crisis: ‘Guru ka langar’ begins at Bangladesh-Myanmar border, target 35,000 meals per day

Sikh volunteers preparing meals for Rohingya refugees. (Source: Khalsa Aid) Sikh volunteers preparing meals for Rohingya refugees. (Source: Khalsa Aid)

Three days after Sikh volunteers from Khalsa Aid (India) arrived in Bangladesh-Myanmar border to begin relief work for Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar, they finally got the go ahead from the Bangladesh government to start the Guru ka langar (community kitchen preparing and serving fresh hot meals) on Thursday. (Read)

