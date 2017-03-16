Top Ministers absent in Lok Sabha during Question Hour

Top ministers of the NDA government were today conspicuous by their absence from the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour. Prime Miniser Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj were seen in the Rajya Sabha.

But the front row of the Lok Sabha treasury benches occupied by heavy weights like Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Swaraj and Modi was empty. BJP veteran L K Advani, who also occupies the front row, walked in late during the Question Hour, while another party senior Murli Manohar Joshi was also not present.

It was a rare sight as at least one of the top ministers is usually present during Question Hour.

