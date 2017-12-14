Top Maoist ideologue Kobad Ghandy gets bail, flies to Mumbai

Top Maoist ideologue Kobad Ghandy, 66, was released on bail from Visakhapatnam Central Jail on Tuesday evening. Ghandy was granted bail in six cases after which he flew for his home in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Ghandy was arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police and a special police team of Delhi Police on September 20, 2009 from New Delhi and he has been lodged at various jails since then, including Cherlapalli Jail in Hyderabad and Tihar Jail in Delhi.

One of the main accused in the attack on a Greyhounds commandos team in 2008, he had been lodged at Visakhapatnam Central Jail since April this year.

An official said that Ghandy was acquitted in four cases and was granted bail in the remaining two cases. He was assisted by a lawyer after he was released from prison late in the evening to fly to Mumbai.

Ghandy, who was Central Committee member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), was suffering from kidney ailments, prostrate cancer, high blood pressure, back problem, heart ailment and was generally unwell for several months, officials said.

After his arrest by the Andhra Pradesh police, he was lodged at Cherlapally Central Jail in connection with a case against him for the murder of former Congress MLA C Narsi Reddy in August 2005. He is also an accused in the murder of former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker D Sripad Rao in 1999.

Most of the cases against him were under the Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Officials said that police failed to file chargesheets in cases against him in Andhra Pradesh.

When he was arrested in September 2009, Ghandy was also accused of trying to establish a network of CPI (Maoist) in New Delhi. He was acquitted of terror charges by Delhi’s Patiala House Court in June 2016.

Ghandy, a product of Doon School in Dehradun and Elphinstone College, Mumbai, joined Maoist politics in late 1960s.

He was one of the leading members of the CPI(ML) (People’s War) group in Maharashtra and has been a CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member since 2004, after the People’s War merged with the Maoist Communist Centre.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App