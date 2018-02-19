Top leadership involved to help flee Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya: Kejriwal targets Centre

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File)

DELHI CHIEF Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged it was impossible that Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya could flee the country without the involvement of the “top leadership of the central government”.

“Nirav Modi fleeing the country after committing a scam of Rs 11,000 crore cannot merely be a coincidence. Lots of agencies are involved and it is not possible until it gets the nod from the top order,” he told reporters at Narela. “It is clear that top brass at the Centre is involved in this matter. How can it be possible that Vijay Mallya ran away with Rs 9,000 crore and Nirav Modi escaped with Rs 11,000 crore… this clearly indicates that top leadership of the central government is directly involved in it.”

He said many were worried about the safety of the money they deposited in banks. “The government should answer when will Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya be arrested… The entire country wants to know about this.”

