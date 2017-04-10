Top leadership of NDA meet today to strategise future of alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally. (PTI photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally. (PTI photo)

The top leaders of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are expected to hold a meeting in New Delhi on Monday with representatives from 32 parties likely to be in attendance. The meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be the second after BJP was voted to power in 2014.

Several Chief Ministers are also scheduled to hold separate meetings with the Prime Minister on the sidelines of the event. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, whose party PDP and BJP are in an alliance in the state, will also attend the meeting, as reported by news agency ANI.

The leaders are likely to discuss the political situation in different states across the country and also formulate a future strategy for the alliance.

