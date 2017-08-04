Top news at 8 am

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo

Sushma Swaraj in Parliament: Doklam not only issue, solution will emerge through dialogue

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said in Parliament that dialogue was the only way out of the Doklam standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the trijunction with Bhutan and this should be seen in the context of the “entire bilateral relationship”. She was speaking in Rajya Sabha during a discussion on India’s foreign policy. “Hamari jo aarthik kshamta badh rahi hai, usme China ka yogdaan hai… unka yahan bahut zyada risk, stake hai… kitne zyada contract unhe diye huye hain (China has contributed to our growing economic strength. For them, there’s a lot at stake, risk here. They have been awarded many contracts).” You can read more about Sushma’s statement, here. For detailed coverage of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s work, click here

The fire at Torch Tower, Dubai Marina. The fire at Torch Tower, Dubai Marina.

Fire at Dubai skyscraper – The Torch Tower

Flames shot up the sides of the Dubai building in the city’s upscale Marina district in the second blaze at the structure since 2015. Firefighters and police sealed off surrounding streets, which were partially covered by dust and debris. Occupants were forced out as burning debris showered down the sides of the 79-storey tower. Dubai’s civil defence authorities said firefighting squads put out the blaze by around 4.00 am local time. Read more about the Dubai fire here. For the latest world news, click here.

After tomato, surge in onion price likely

Nashik’s Lasalgaon is the largest onion market in the country. Express Nashik’s Lasalgaon is the largest onion market in the country. Express

After tomatoes, it is onions that are threatening to turn the tide of low – actually negative — food inflation. On Thursday, the bulb was trading in Maharashtra’s Lasalgaon wholesale market at an average price of Rs 23 per kg. This was as against Rs 12.70 per kg just a day before which also saw the Reserve Bank of India cut its benchmark repo lending rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6 per cent. Like in the case of tomatoes, the spike in onion prices has been sudden. Read more about the onion and tomato price rise here. For the latest economy and business news, click here.

70 years of independence: Govt to flag 70 schemes, two from UPA

The Narendra Modi government plans to showcase 70 government schemes to mark 70 years of Independence. The initial list of these initiatives includes two started by the previous UPA government: Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. The rural roads project figures at No. 53 on the line-up and the affordable medicines scheme, which was started as Jan Aushadhi in 2008, at No. 60 on the list prepared by the Press Information Bureau. You can read more here. For the latest India news, click here.

In his 50th Test, Cheteshwar Pujara knocks on the door of the pantheon

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scored centuries and shared an unbroken 211-run partnership as a dominant India ended the first day on 344/3. Pujara became the second visiting batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to record three hundred in successive Tests vs Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. Read more about Pujara here and if you want more on the on-going India-Sri Lanka Test series, click here.

