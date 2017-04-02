Top Hizbul Mujahedeen militant held from Srinagar hospital

In a major breakthrough, the J&K Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a top Hizbul Mujahedeen commander of south Kashmir from a city hospital. The arrested militant has been identified as Amir Wagay, a resident of south Kashmir’s Bijbehara town.

Police said the commander was involved in attacks on Army, BSF and CRPF convoys on the national highway. He was also reportedly involved in the attack on a sub-divisional police officer in Bijbehara.

Wagay, the acting district commander of the Hizbul in Anantnag, was mostly operating in and around Bijbehara town and its adjacent neighborhood that is also the native place of J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti and Tasaduq Mufti, who is contesting by elections from Anantnag.

Wagay, sources said, joined militancy in 2014 and also operated in neighbouring Shopian district before he was asked to head operations in south Kashmir.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now