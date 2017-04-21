Top five stories at 9 am, April 21: Govt uses ‘adverse’ IB reports to reject names of ex-judges for tribunals, Paris shooting and more stories

The Supreme Court. (File Photo) The Supreme Court. (File Photo)

Govt uses ‘adverse’ IB reports to reject names of 6 former judges for tribunals, commissions

As the face-off between executive and judiciary continues, the Supreme Court has refused to agree to a government veto on a judge’s appointment on grounds of national security. The Indian Express has learnt that the Centre has used “secret” inputs provided by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in a bid to block post-retirement assignments to former judges. Citing “adverse IB reports”, the Centre has sent back the candidature of six former judges for posting as chairpersons or members of tribunals and commissions. Read more here

Paris shooting: Police officer, gunman shot dead on Champs Elysees; IS claims responsibility

The Islamic State militant group has claimed the responsibility of the shooting attack in central Paris that killed a French policeman and left two others seriously injured. The fatal attack on Thursday night came days before presidential elections, which will be held on April 23. President Francois Hollande described the “cowardly killing” on the Champs Elysees boulevard as an act of terrorism, in which the assailant was shot dead by police. Read more here

Cracks in BJP-PDP as Industries Minister says stone-pelters need to be beaten, shot

Amid heightened tension in the valley, cracks appeared in the ruling alliance led by Mehbooba Mufti after a BJP minister described stone-pelting youth as “deshdrohi” (traitors) and said that they deserved to be shot or beaten. The comments by Chander Parkash Ganga, J&K minister for industries and commerce, were echoed by at least two BJP ministers. However, PDP launched a scathing attack on the saffron party, saying that his “disgusting utterances” and “sickening and intimidating statement against Kashmiri youth” were not only “unbecoming of a senior minister” but also fraught with danger. Read more here

Planning Project Cow like Project Tiger, a cow sanctuary in each state: MoS Home

In the wake of nationwide debate over demands to ban cow slaughter and rising incidents of violence by gau rakshaks, Minister of State (Home) Hansraj G Ahir has said the government is mulling a proposal to set up “cow sanctuaries” and start a ‘Project Cow’ on the lines of ‘Project Tiger’. Commenting on the ongoing unrest in the Valley, Ahir, who also handles Jammu and Kashmir division in the ministry, said that security forces have shown restraint while dealing with protesters in the Valley. Read more here

Tamil Nadu: Stage set for AIADMK merger, but war of words erupts between factions

With the stage appearing set for a merger between rival factions of the AIADMK, a war of words has erupted between both the factions as they aim to gain the upper hand in sealing the deal. After ministers in the ruling faction, headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, agreed to the demand of the O Panneerselvam faction to keep out TTV Dinakaran and his aunt V K Sasikala, Panneerselvam had described the development as his first victory in the effort to save the party. However, minister D Jayakumar maintained that the decision to keep Sasikala’s family away was taken for the party’s future, not because of pressure from Panneerselvam. Read more here

