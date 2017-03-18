Top five stories at 2 pm, March 18: National car racer Ashwin Sundar killed in car accident, Twin blasts near Agra Cantt railway station, and more stories

In 2008, Ashwin Sundar had signed a deal with German racing team Ma Con Motorsport. (Source: Facebook) In 2008, Ashwin Sundar had signed a deal with German racing team Ma Con Motorsport. (Source: Facebook)

National car racer Ashwin Sundar and wife killed in car mishap

National car racing champion Ashwin Sundar and his wife Nivedhitha were charred to death after their BMW car rammed into a tree in Chennai on Saturday. According to police, the incident took place around 3:30 am and both Ashwin and his wife died on the spot as they could not open the doors and were trapped inside the car. Ashwin’s wife Nivedhitha was a doctor working at a private hospital. Read more here

Agra blasts: Twin low-intensity explosions near Cantt railway station, no injuries reported

Two low-intensity explosions took place in the vicinity of Agra Cantt. railway station on Saturday. The cause of the blasts is yet to be ascertained. According to news agency ANI, one blast occurred in a garbage dumping tractor while the other on the terrace of a house, which was adjacent to the railway station. No injuries have been reported as police have cordoned off the spot and senior police officials have inspected the area. Forensic teams and dog squads have also reached the spot. Read more here

Man shot dead after seizing soldier’s gun at Paris Orly airport

Security forces shot dead a man at Paris Orly airport after he attempted to grab a gun from a soldier, AFP reported. The airport has been evacuated. A security operation is in progress and the bomb disposal squad is at the spot. A national police official said the the soldier is part of the Sentinel special force installed around France to protect sensitive sites after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks. Read more here

Trivendra Rawat to be appointed as Uttarakhand CM, says poverty eradication is top priority

After being chosen as the leader of BJP’s legislature party in Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat will take oath as the chief minister of the Himalayan state on Saturday. The swearing-in ceremony of Doiwala MLA will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders in Dehradun. 56-year-old Rawat had earlier been an RSS activist from 1983 to 2002 and had also headed BJP’s Jharkhand unit. Read more about him here

Uttar Pradesh’s new CM to be decided today, swearing-in on Sunday

After recording a resounding victory in the recently-held assembly polls, BJP lawmakers will announce their chief ministerial choice in a meeting to be held on Saturday. According to sources, Union Minister of communication (independent charge) Manoj Sinha is the frontrunner for the post, even as he denied it. The saffron party has been unable to to choose a CM face in the seven days since election results. On Friday, Governor Ram Naik announced that the new Cabinet will take oath on March 19 in Lucknow. Read more here

