Top CRPF officer reviews security situation in Jammu

Special Director General of CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir zone, N Shrivastava on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu region and stressed upon the need to enhance the level of synergy and cooperation among all forces to restore peace and normalcy in the state. “There is a need to enhance the level of synergy and cooperation among all the forces operating in the state to achieve this ultimate aim,” Shrivastava said while chairing a high-level security review meetings at Banihal in Ramban and Kishtwar districts of Jammu region.

Senior CRPF officials and officers of other sister agencies, including the Army, state police and intelligence agencies, attended the meeting, a CRPF spokesman said.

He said Shrivastava briefed the officials about the prevailing security scenario in the region and challenges lying before the forces in the backdrop of ‘Darbar move’ from Srinagar to Jammu.

‘Darbar move” is over a century-old practice under which the state government functions six months each in summer capital Srinagar and winter capital Jammu. The civil secretariat and other move offices of the government are scheduled to close in Srinagar later this month and reopen here on November 6.

Accompanied by Inspector General CRPF, Jammu sector, A V Chauhan and Deputy Inspector General (operations), Jammu north, S K Mishra, Shrivastava appreciated the professionalism displayed by the CRPF in ensuring peace and tranquillity in the region and emphasised upon the need to continue doing the job in the same manner.

He said the CRPF has improved its capabilities with the passage of time and assured that the time is not far when the state would be free of violence.

The top officer also assured the personnel that the welfare of their families is high on his priority. He also extended Diwali greetings to all the personnel.

