Top 10 controversies that shocked India in 2016 in photos

As 2016 draws to a close, it is time to reflect on the major controversies that captured the imagination of the Indian audience during the passing year. Here are the top 10 controversies that erupted and made headlines across various parts of the country:

Rohith Vemula suicide

The suicide of Dalit PhD scholar Rohith Vemula, who had been expelled along with four others from the Hyderabad Central University hostel, snowballed into a political storm after the student committed suicide in a hostel room on January 17. The university had barred their access to public places on campus, although they were allowed to attend lectures and pursue their research. The students were punished for allegedly assaulting an ABVP student leader.

JNU sedition row

The debate on nationalism made a reluctant comeback after JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar was slapped with sedition charge for taking part in a controversial event in the campus where anti-national slogans were allegedly raised. The controversy took an ugly turn when the student leader and journalists were heckled by lawyers inside the Patiala House Courts Complex. His arrest not only sparked a countrywide debate on nationalism but also a series of protests as the ruling dispensation and other right-wing organisations branded JNU president and students as “anti-national”.

Gujarat Dalit flogging

In July, the flogging of seven members belonging to a Dalit family by gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes) in Gujarat triggered widespread protests in the state, with many activists attempting to commit suicide. The Dalit family was attacked by cow vigilantes for allegedly slaughtering a cow. An investigation by the Gujarat CID revealed that the cow was, in fact, killed by a lion. The Dalits were merely skinning the dead cow to sell its hide.

Kashmir crisis

Kashmir valley has been hit by unrest since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir on July 8. The ongoing crisis is one of the worst periods of unrest that the Valley has witnessed in recent times. The government’s crackdown on militants and subsequent separatists’ sponsored agitation have crippled the normal life in the Valley with most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments being shut.

Dayashankar derogatory remarks on BSP chief Mayawati

Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Dayashankar Singh was expelled from the party for his derogatory remark against Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. Singh was criticised for drawing parallels between Mayawati and a sex worker while accusing the former chief minister of selling party tickets ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls. Singh’s comment caused a huge furore inside and outside Parliament, forcing the BJP to expel their party leader for six years. An FIR was filed against him by BSP following the incident.

Cauvery issue

The Supreme Court ruling over the sharing of the contentious Kaveri river reignited the tussle between neighbouring states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. On September 5, the Supreme Court told Tamil Nadu to approach the Supervisory Committee set up to adjudicate disputes arising over the sharing of Cauvery water in times of distress — but it also passed an interim order to release 15,000 cusecs per day for 10 days (around 12 tmc ft in all) to Tamil Nadu, considering the plight of farmers there. However, the order triggered widespread protests especially in the Mandya and Mysore regions; farmers’ groups and pro-Karnataka oufits have called a statewide bandh with several cases of vandalism being reported.

Triple Talaq row

The issue erupted when the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) announced its decision to file a petition in the Supreme Court asking for a ban on triple talaq, and talaq given over email, SMS or by post to be declared invalid. Subsequently, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board decided to form a women’s wing to discuss the issues of talaq, among several others. AIMPLB passed a resolution in favour of triple talaq. The resolution passed at the AIMPLB’s three-day convention stated that the government was infringing into the personal laws of Muslims. However, the Allahabad High Court had earlier this month observed that the practice of triple talaq among Muslims is unconstitutional, adding that it violates the rights of women. The high court said no personal law board is above the Constitution.

Samajwadi Party internal rift

An internal crisis broke out within the Samajwadi Party, threatening its prospects in the assembly polls early next year. Shivpal Yadav’s elevation as state party chief on September 13, replacing Akhilesh, had triggered the crisis within the party, with the Chief Minister retaliating by divesting his uncle of all portfolios that he held as a minister. The crisis deepened further when Shivpal quit the party post after Ram Gopal Yadav, party general secretary and cousin of Mulayam, described the decision to remove Akhilesh as a “mistake”. Though the party has scrambled to bridge the widening rift, insisting that there are “no differences within the family”, there seemed to be more trouble brewing for the family towards the end of the year.

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns from BJP

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from BJP, days after floating a new “non-political” platform in poll-bound Punjab. His political future has been a subject of speculation. Earlier, there were talks of him joining AAP, however, his bitter attack against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ruled it out.

BCCI vs Lodha Panel

The ongoing tussle between BCCI and Justice Lodha made headlines throughout the year. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court observed that it is inclined to launch prosecution against BCCI president Anurag Thakur for committing perjury, adding that he will go to jail if held guilty of lying under oath in his attempts to obstruct reforms in the cricket body.

BCCI has been firmly opposing Lodha panel recommendations continued, with Honorary Secretary Ajay Shirke revealing that the board members will abide by the decision they had taken during the first SGM. On October 1, the board had accepted many of the “significant recommendations” of the Lodha Committee, but excluded the important ones which have been a bone of contention between the cricket body and the Lodha Panel.

