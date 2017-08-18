Top bulletins: New Rs 50 notes released, Vishal Sikka resigns, Bareilly Ki Barfi review

The new denomination has motif of Hampi with Chariot on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is Fluorescent Blue. The new denomination has motif of Hampi with Chariot on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is Fluorescent Blue.

RBI will shortly issue new Rs 50 currency note

The Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue Rs 50 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (new) series, which will bear the signature of central bank governor Urjit Patel. The new denomination banknote has motif of Hampi with Chariot on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is Fluorescent Blue. However, all the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 50 issued by the central bank in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender. (READ MORE)

Vishal Sikka resigned as Managing Director and CEO of Infosys on Friday after a three-year tenure. (Express Photo/File) Vishal Sikka resigned as Managing Director and CEO of Infosys on Friday after a three-year tenure. (Express Photo/File)

Vishal Sikka resigns as MD and CEO of Infosys

Vishal Sikka has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys. U B Pravin Rao has been appointed as the interim CEO. In a letter to stock exchanges, Company Secretary AGS Manikantha confirmed the development, saying the resignation was accepted at a board meeting on August 18. Sikka will now be the executive vice-chairman of the company. “The succession plan for appointment of a new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer has been operationalised by the Board and a search for the same has been commenced,” the letter read. (READ MORE)

Delhi’s 5-star hotel security manager arrested for allegedly molesting woman employee, granted bail

The security manager of a five-star hotel, who is accused of allegedly molesting a woman employee, has been arrested on Friday, said Dependra Pathak, Chief PRO Delhi Police, according to news agency ANI. Shortly after, the accused was granted bail after he deposited security amount of Rs 25,000, as per ANI. On July 29, the victim was sexually harassed by the security manager inside the hotel premises and was forced to be in a physical relationship with him. When the woman rejected his advances, he pulled the woman’s saree in front of a hotel staff. An FIR was previously lodged against the security manager under section 354, 354 (a), 354(b) and 354 (d) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) police station in New Delhi. (READ MORE)

This Small-Town Rom Com ticks all the boxes going in: perky girl armed with requisite quirky parents, a couple of suitable boys, and great one liners. And it does work in fits and starts, but it flattens equally in between. This Small-Town Rom Com ticks all the boxes going in: perky girl armed with requisite quirky parents, a couple of suitable boys, and great one liners. And it does work in fits and starts, but it flattens equally in between.

Bareilly Ki Barfi movie review: This Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon film works in fits and starts

‘Bareilly ke bazaar mein barfi giri re’. Clearly, the film was made keeping the iconic song in mind, except with an alliterative ‘barfi’ not a ‘jhumka’ in mind. This Small-Town Rom Com ticks all the boxes going in: perky girl armed with requisite quirky parents, a couple of suitable boys, and great one liners. And it does work in fits and starts, but it flattens equally in between. The thing with dreaming up smart lines, and there are some quite wonderfully flavoursome ones in here, is that sometimes entire scenes get written just to be able to include the punch-lines: this ‘mithai’ has several such sequences, and make the run-time flabby. (READ MORE)

2017 has been one such year when some of the grandest, much awaited movies left us disappointed to such a degree, that it might take a while for the audience to recuperate from the shock. 2017 has been one such year when some of the grandest, much awaited movies left us disappointed to such a degree, that it might take a while for the audience to recuperate from the shock.

Biggest Bollywood flops of 2017 so far

India churns out the highest number of films every year. And while Bollywood does get films like Dangal and Baahubali which break and make new records, there are years, when the list of box office duds are much higher than we can imagine. Stressing on the fact that content has become the hero of films today, the audience doesn’t think twice in rejecting even the costliest of films, which boasts of the biggest star cast, if it fails to establish a connect with the fans. 2017 has been one such year when some of the grandest, much awaited movies left us disappointed to such a degree, that it might take a while for the audience to recuperate from the shock. (SEE MORE)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd