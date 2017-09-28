Top bulletins: Jaitley hits back at Yashwant Sinha, Goa court frames rape charges against Tarun Tejpal and more 

Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha. (File/Photo) Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha. (File/Photo)

Arun Jaitley on Yashwant Sinha: I don’t have the luxury of being a former finance minister

A day after senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha slammed the Modi government in a stinging Op-ed in The Indian Express, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley defended the government policies saying they are aimed at ending corruption. Refusing to respond to the charges made by Sinha, Jaitley said, “I must confess that I do not have the luxury as yet of being a former finance minister. Nor do I have the luxury of being a former finance minister who has turned a columnist.” He added, “Therefore I can conveniently forget a policy paralysis, 4 billion reserves left in 1991 and I can switch over and change a narrative. Speaking of persons and then bypassing the issues is something which is very easily done. Read more

Yashwant Sinha: Can’t blame UPA govt for poor economic situation, we also got opportunity

A day after he criticised the BJP-led government’s poor handling of the economy in a stinging Op-ed in The Indian Express, former finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Thursday told news agency ANI that the government cannot blame the previous UPA regime for the country’s current dismal economic situation. “Hum isse pehli ki sarkaar ko dosh nahi de sakte kyunki humein pura mauka mila hai (We can’t blame the previous government because we also got the opportunity).” Read more

Tarun Tejpal charged for rape by Goa court, pleads not guilty

A Goa court on Thursday framed charges against former Tehelka magazine editor Tarun Tejpal in case of alleged rape, said the public prosecutor, Francisco Tavero. The Goa Police has booked Tejpal for multiple charges, including 354-A (sexual harrassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 376 (rape), 376(2)(k) IPC (rape of a woman by a person being in position of control or dominance over the woman, along with sections 341 and 342 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 376 (2) (f) (person in position of trust or authority over women, committing rape of such women) and 376C IPC (sexual intercourse by person in authority) and Section 354 IPC. Read more

Kashmir terror funding case: NIA summons independent MLA Engineer Rashid for questioning

Independent Jammu and Kashmir MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid has been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning in connection with the case of funding terror activities in the Valley. Popularly known as Engineer Rashid, the J&K legislator is the first mainstream politician to be summoned by the agency in the case, officials said. Read more

BHU gets its first woman chief proctor

After last week’s protests and violence over the alleged sexual harassment of a girl student, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Thursday appointed Professor Royana Singh of the Anatomy department as its new chief proctor, the first woman to be appointed to the post. Read more

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s name removed from Lucknow voter list. Here is why

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s name was removed from the Lucknow Municipal Corportation voter list, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. Read more

Washington Sundar’s five-wicket haul guides India Red to Duleep Trophy title triumph

All-rounder Washington Sundar spun a web around the India Blue batsmen for his successive five-wicket haul of the match as India Red emerged champions of the Duleep Trophy with a 163-run victory. Read more

Delhi HC directs inquiry into assault on inmates in Tihar jail

The Delhi High Court has directed the Tihar Jail authorities to conduct a “fair” probe and get 47 inmates, who have alleged they were mercilessly beaten up by security personnel inside the prison, medically examined. A bench of justices G S Sistani and Chander Shekhar said as a large number of inmates were to be medically examined, they should be taken to three city hospitals — AIIMS, Safdarjung and LNJP. It also questioned the jail authorities on the non-functioning of CCTV cameras near the place of the alleged incident. Read more

