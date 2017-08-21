Top headlines: AIADMK factions announce merger, Solar Eclipse 2017, Judwaa 2 trailer released

Chennai: O Panneerselvam takes oath as Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Monday. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam factions led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam formally merged on Monday afternoon. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar (PTI8_21_2017_000103A) Chennai: O Panneerselvam takes oath as Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Monday. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam factions led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam formally merged on Monday afternoon. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar (PTI8_21_2017_000103A)

AIADMK factions announce merger: Edappadi Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam come together

Ending weeks of uncertainty surrounding the merger of the two AIADMK rival factions, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam resolved some of their longstanding issues and shook hands on Monday. Briefing the media at the AIADMK headquarters, Panneerselvam said the two factions will work together to fulfill the dreams of J Jayalalithaa. “No one can separate us. We are fulfilling the dreams of crores of cadres and doing this merger. From now on, we will work towards fulfilling Amma’s dreams says OPS. Thanks leaders of all factions. Soul of Amma and also wish of cadres made this merger possible,” he said. (READ FULL STORY)

A solar eclipse is when the moon completely covers the sun, but this one is special because it is taking place across the entire United States.

Solar Eclipse 2017: NASA live stream timing, how to watch, safety tips and more

A total solar eclipse will take place today, 21 August, all over North America. The solar eclipse will start around 1 p.m EDT (which is around 10.30 pm IST), and US Space agency NASA will have a live video stream from locations across the country and beyond. A solar eclipse is when the moon completely covers the sun, but this one is special because it is taking place across the entire United States, and thus people will actually be able to view this. So what should you keep in mind about this latest total solar eclipse? (READ FULL STORY)

Director of Health Services, R Prasanna told reporters that when the oxygen pressure dropped, on duty doctors raised an alarm and immediately remedied the situation.

Chhattisgarh: 3 newborns die in B R Ambedkar hospital after alleged drop in oxygen pressure

Three newborns undergoing treatment at the government-run B R Ambedkar Hospital in Raipur died on Sunday night after an alleged drop in oxygen pressure during its supply to the special care unit. However, authorities claimed that there was no shortage of oxygen supply and attributed the deaths to illness. Director of Health Services, R Prasanna told reporters that when the oxygen pressure dropped, on duty doctors raised an alarm and immediately remedied the situation. (READ FULL STORY)

The Elizabeth Tower, home to the Great Clock and housing the bells Big Ben, is seen in London, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

London’s Big Ben to go silent for four years, historic Ayrton Light to be switched off temporarily

A lamp at the top of the Elizabeth Tower which houses the UK’s iconic Big Ben will be switched off for the first time in more than 70 years, authorities said today. Located above the Great Bell known as Big Ben, the Ayrton Light – which is switched on in the evening whenever Parliament is sitting – needs to be fully dismantled and restored. A temporary light will replace it, the House of Commons has said. Installed in 1885, the historic lamp was previously turned off only during both world wars. Big Ben will not chime regularly until 2021 because of repairs to the tower, the BBC reported. The light is said to have been installed at the request of Queen Victoria, so that she could see from Buckingham Palace when members of either the Commons or the Lords were sitting after dark. (READ FULL STORY)

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh practicing in greater noida Stadium on friday before the duleep trophy. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav, 09/09/2016

‘Rest’ not the right word for Yuvraj Singh, says Gautam Gambhir

Yuvraj Singh’s absence from the India squad named for the Sri Lanka limited overs series created quite a flutter and raised many eyebrows. There were reports doing the rounds following the decision that the reason for him not being included for the five match ODI series and a one-off T20I was the poor fitness level displayed at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The official reason stated for Yuvraj’s absence was given as ‘rest’ but Gautam Gambhir believes that wasn’t the right word used for the case. “I don’t think ‘rest’ is the right word because he (Yuvraj) hasn’t played any cricket for quite a while and he would be wanting to play. If you want to see him at the World Cup, he should be given the maximum opportunity. Because, someone like Yuvraj, you want him in that flow, you want him in that rhythm. You can’t have someone like him playing in one series and resting thereafter,” Gambhir told ESPNCricinfo. (READ FULL STORY)

The film is about twin brothers who are genetically bound by reflexes and are interlinked in strange ways leading to a comedy of errors.

Watch Judwaa 2 trailer: Varun Dhawan’s twin act is impressive and a total dose of nostalgia

Judwaa 2 trailer is finally here, and needless to say, Varun Dhawan is playing geeky Raja and quirky Prem. Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer Judwaa released in 1997 and still remains etched in our memories. But this remake seems to be no less entertaining. While Judwaa tickled the funny bones of movie buffs and found a place in Bollywood’s most iconic and clean comedies, Judwaa 2 has surely gone one notch higher in terms of look, grandeur and even kisses. And adding to that is the two leading ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu who are totally killing in their hot and glamorous avatars. We also have actor-comedian Ali Asgar in the trailer. (READ FULL STORY)

