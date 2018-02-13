Top Bulletin: LeT militants killed in Srinagar, Maharashtra education dept orders books on PM Modi and many more

Security forces comprising Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF then tracked down the militants and engaged them in a gunbattle. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Security forces comprising Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF then tracked down the militants and engaged them in a gunbattle. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

Two LeT militants killed in 30-hour long encounter in Srinagar, combing ops underway

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants holed up in a building in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area were killed on Tuesday following an encounter lasting more than 30 hours. The encounter began early last morning after two militants made a failed attempt to attack a CRPF camp. Alert guards thwarted the attack forcing the militants to flee. Security forces comprising Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF then tracked down the militants and engaged them in a gunbattle. A CRPF constable, identified as Mujahid Alam, was killed in the firing.



Maharashtra education dept shopping list: 1,49,954 books on Modi, 4,343 on Gandhi, 1,635 on Nehru

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Maharashtra has ordered nearly 1.5 lakh books on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will be supplied to the state government-run schools by this month-end, reported PTI. The order was placed last month and will be used as a supplementary reading material for students from class 1 to 8.



Cochin Shipyard fire: Blast onboard ONGC vessel kills five, inquiry commission to probe accident

An explosion in the forward area of a drillship owned by ONGC killed five people and injured seven others at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), officials said on Tuesday. The drillship, Sagar Bhushan, was undergoing maintenance works at the shipyard at the time of the explosion.



Ahead of Paris terror meet, Pakistan moves to ban Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa, FIF

In a major development ahead of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting in Paris early next week, reports have emerged that Pakistan has placed 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) on the list of proscribed groups. According to PTI, Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain signed an ordinance last Friday, aimed at reining in individuals and organisations that have been banned by the United Nations Security Council. The development was made public Monday. Last month, the Shahid Abbasi-led government had also banned companies and individuals from making donations to the JuD, the FIF and other organisations.



Taslima Nasreen tweets masturbation better ‘than rape and murder’, after man caught masturbating in Delhi bus

A 20-year-old student of Delhi University filed an FIR against a man who was allegedly masturbating while sitting beside her in a DTC bus. She posted a video of the incident on social media, and registered an FIR at the Vasant Vihar police station. She said that in spite of raising an alarm, nobody came forward to help her. Her account, if proven true, is just one more addition to the many such disgusting episodes that happened in the recent past, with many of them going viral on social media. However, Taslima Nasreen, Bangladeshi author in exile, seems to think of masturbation as “victim-less crimes”, going by one of her latest tweets.

PadMan box office collection day 4: PadMan box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar starrer raked in Rs 5.87 crore on Monday, taking its total collection to Rs 45.92 crore.

PadMan box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 45.92 crore

R Balki’s social drama PadMan, starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, continues to dominate the box office. The film raked in Rs 5.87 crore on Monday, taking its total collection to Rs 45.92 crore.



IPL 2018: Shane Warne to mentor Rajasthan Royals

Shane Warne announced his appointment as the team mentor for Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals for the 11th edition of the tournament. The former Australian legspinner, who led his side to a fairytale title finish in the first edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008, said, “Very excited to be joining the @rajasthanroyals in this years #IPL as team mentor!”

