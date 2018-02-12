Top Bulletin: Dialogue with Pakistan necessary, says CM Mufti, RSS chief’s army remark stirs row, and many more

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Dialogue with Pakistan necessary, war not an option: J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday called for talks between India and Pakistan. Mufti’s appeal comes in the wake of the increasing border clashes along the Line of Control (LoC) as well as Saturday’s terrorist attack on Sunjuwan Military Station in Jammu in which five army men and a civilian were killed. Meanwhile, the CRPF foiled an attack in Srinagar’s Karannagar area on Monday morning.

Speaking about the ceasefire violations in the state, Mufti earlier this month had told the J-K Assembly that 834 ceasefire violations had taken place on the border in the last three years, killing 97 people and injuring 383 others.

The Supreme Court ordered that no coercive action should be initiated against the Army personnel. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) The Supreme Court ordered that no coercive action should be initiated against the Army personnel. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Shopian firing: SC stays FIR against Army officer, seeks report from Centre, J&K govt

The Supreme Court on Monday put a stay on the First Information Report (FIR) filed against Major Aditya Kumar of 10 Garhwal Rifles, in connection with the death of three civilians in an alleged Army firing in Shopian last month. A bench, comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud, issued a notice to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government and sought a response within two weeks in this regard, ANI reported.

The bench also ordered that no coercive action should be initiated against the Army personnel.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras.

Rajasthan budget 2018-19: With farm loan waiver and cache of goodies, BJP aims to gain lost ground

The annual budget of Rajasthan was presented by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje at the state Assembly on Monday morning, with the BJP government in the state coming up with several populist announcements in the last year of its tenure. The government came up with a one-time loan waiver for small and marginal farmers in the state upto Rs 50,000 in the overdue and outstanding category of short term loan provided by cooperative banks in the state. This move will cost Rs 8,000 crore to the state exchequer.

Former Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio CM. Express Photo by SubhaMoy Bhattacharjee Former Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio CM. Express Photo by SubhaMoy Bhattacharjee

Nagaland Assembly elections 2018: Former three-time chief minister to win unopposed?

Former Nagaland chief minister, Neiphiu Rio’s election campaign received a boost on Monday after his rival, Chupfuo Angami of the Naga People’s Front (NPF), dropped out of the race for the Northern Angami-II AC assembly seat.

In a move that caught even the NPF off guard, Angami said he was withdrawing his nomination as his “position was not good”.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Mohan Bhagwat’s Army remark creates controversy, RSS issues clarification

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday issued a clarification after its chief Mohan Bhagwat made a controversial statement that his organisation is capable to raise a force for the country “in three days”, if the situation demanded. Saying that Bhagwat’s remarks were misinterpreted, Manmohan Vaidya of the Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh, said, “Bhagwat ji said that if situation arises and the Constitution permits, the Indian Army would take six months to prepare the society whereas the Sangh swayamsevaks can be trained in 3 days, as Swayamsevaks practise discipline regularly.”

