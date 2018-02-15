Top Bulletin: Congress accuses Modi govt on PNB fraud case, PM Modi targets Congress for corruption and many more

PNB fraud case: Congress accuses Modi govt of letting businessmen escape with public money, BJP hits back
A day after the Punjab National Bank flagged off fraudulent transactions worth over Rs 11,000 crore in its Mumbai branch in a case related to billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and his firms, Congress launched a scathing attack against the Centre on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it had become a norm for the Narendra Modi government to let businessmen and corporates run away with public money. Nirav Modi is believed to have left the country on January 1. READ MORE
Nirav Modi case: Finance Ministry monitoring situation, guilty will not be spared, says PNB MD Sunil Mehta
A day after state-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) detected fraudulent transactions worth $ 1,771.7 million (over Rs 11,000 crore) in its mid-corporate branch at Brady House, South Mumbai, in a case related to billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi, the bank’s Managing Director Sunil Mehta said the Finance Ministry was taking stock of the matter on a day-to-day basis and it “will not spare anyone” involved in the wrongdoing. READ MORE
India wasted opportunity for normalisation of ties with us: Pakistan Defence Minister
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that India has not only wasted the opportunity for normalisation of ties with Islamabad but also restricted the space for peace through its “hostile” stance, according to a media report. The defence minister made the comments on Wednesday while announcing a policy statement in the Senate, Dawn News reported. READ MORE
SC raps Madhya Pradesh govt: You value a rape at Rs 6,500. Are you doing charity?
“You value a rape at Rs 6,500?” That was how a bench of Supreme Court justices reacted while reviewing an affidavit filed by the Madhya Pradesh government on utilisation of funds from the Nirbhaya scheme. READ MORE
Police encounters won’t stop in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath
Accusing the opposition of sympathising with criminals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday declared in the state Legislative Council that police encounters in the state would not stop. READ MORE
Motorola Moto Z2 Force first impressions: Modular Flagship phone, within your reach
Motorola is doggedly pursuing the modular smartphone, even though other players in the space seem to have gradually lost interest. A modular phone, done well, can improve a device’s shelf life drastically. Motorola’s new flagship, the Moto Z2 Force, is again a modular device that combines a shatterproof display with a feature-rich premium smartphone for power users. The high-end phone will be made exclusively on Flipkart and Moto Hub stores at 11:59pm IST from February 15. At Rs 34,999, Motorola Moto Z2 Force will take on the OnePlus 5T. Here are our early impressions of the smartphone. READ MORE
In Arunachal, PM Modi targets Congress for corruption
On a day-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a dig at the Congress over what he said was leakage of funds meant for the poor during its rule. “There is no dearth of funds in our country. But when a bucket carrying water has a hole, it will leak. That was the situation in our country earlier,” Modi told a rally. READ MORE
Pakistan hockey team to visit India for 2018 World Cup
Pakistan will travel to India to take part in the Hockey World Cup which is schedule to be played in Bhubaneshwar in November-December this year. This ends the speculation of Pakistan not coming to India to play the World Cup due to hostile political relations between the two countries. India last hosted the Hockey World Cup in 2010 in which Pakistan played. READ MORE
No chance for R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja to return for India World Cup team, says Atul Wassan
In a controversial decision, the BCCI team management decided to sit out the experienced spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the ODI series against South Africa and brought wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The duo impressed in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and were trusted by skipper Virat Kohli to perform in unfamiliar South African pitches. READ MORE
PadMan box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar starrer earns Rs 59.09 crore
Earlier scheduled to be a Republic Day release, Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan finally hit the screens on February 9. The film started strong at the box office and has managed to remain consistent through the week. The social drama has managed to collect Rs 7.05 crore on Wednesday, taking its total collection to Rs 59.09 crore in just six days. READ MORE
49 years of Amitabh Bachchan in Bollywood: Shahenshah recalls signing debut film Saat Hindustani
The megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan completes his 49 years in the Hindi film industry today. The actor, who is an active social media user, has recited a poem, written by him, for his legion of fans on the special occasion. Sharing the video on his Facebook account, he wrote, “FB 1914 – My poem dedicated to my Blog Ef .. and well wishers..” Before sharing the video on Facebook, senior Bachchan posted the poem titled ‘Haan Main Likhta Hun’ on his blog a couple of days back. READ MORE
