Top Bulletin: Asaduddin Owaisi’s ‘Muslim soldiers’ remark, Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘Pakistan love’ remark and many more

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

After Owaisi’s ‘Muslim soldiers’ remark, Army says ‘it does not communalise martyrs’

A day after AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke about the “Muslim soldiers killed in the Sunjuwan attack,” the Indian Army on Wednesday reiterated that it is above religion. “We do not communalise martyrs, those making statements don’t know the Army well,” General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lt. Gen. Devraj Anbu said, without naming the Hyderabad MP. READ MORE

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Ariz Khan, alias Junaid. The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Ariz Khan, alias Junaid.

Delhi Police arrest alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorist

Delhi Police Special Cell Wednesday nabbed a 32-year-old Indian Mujahideen (IM) suspect, Ariz Khan alias Junaid. He has been on the run since the September 2008 Batla House encounter, where two IM suspects were gunned down while two others were nabbed by the police. He had managed to escape. Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was also killed during the exchange of fire. Junaid was nabbed from the Indo-Nepal border. READ MORE

CBI office. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives) CBI office. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives)

CBI probing Nirav Modi after PNB detects Rs 11,000 crore fraud in Mumbai branch

The CBI is investigating billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and some of his firms in connection with a Rs 11,000 crore fraud case detected by state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB), said agency sources. On Wednesday, PNB, in a regulatory filing to BSE Ltd, said it had detected fraudulent transactions worth $1,771.7 million (over Rs11, 000 crore) in its Mumbai branch. READ MORE

Suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. ( Express file photo) Suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. ( Express file photo)

Congress distances itself from Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘Pakistan love’ remark

The Congress party on Wednesday distanced itself from the remark made by Mani Shankar Aiyar that he receives “much more hatred in India than the love he receives in Pakistan”, saying the suspended party leader doesn’t have any right to speak on the behalf of the party. READ MORE

The Yogi Adityanath government had deployed police and RAF personnel at Allahabad University o Tuesday. (Express Archive)Allahabad law student lynching case: Main accused arrested from Sultanpur

In a major breakthrough in the Dalit student lynching case, the main accused was arrested from Sultanpur in the wee hours of Wednesday. Senior superintendent of police Akaash Kulhari said Vijay Shankar Singh, who is a ticket examiner in Railways, took shelter in various places like Faizabad to dodge the police and was nabbed from Sultanpur bus stand. The development comes after protests over the death of LLB student Dileep Saroj, 26, turned violent on Monday, with the Yogi Adityanath government deploying police and RAF personnel at Allahabad University. READ MORE

Delhi CM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal . (Express file photo)

Arvind Kejriwal on three years of AAP govt: Corruption in Delhi down since we came to power

Ever since the AAP government came in power, cases of corruption in the national capital have come down, claimed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a video message on the third anniversary of his government. “In the last three years there has been a drop in the corruption because three years ago, the people of Delhi elected an honest government,” Kejriwal said in the video. READ MORE

Madhubala has been one of the most beautiful actresses of all time. Madhubala has been one of the most beautiful actresses of all time.

When Greece fell in love with Madhubala

Hindi films have always enjoyed a fan following across the world. Decades ago, Raj Kapoor used to be a household name in Russia, and songs like Awara Hun and Mera Joota Hai Japani picturised on him are still popular in that country. Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular stars in Egypt, while Peru, Germany, Nigeria go gaga for Shah Rukh Khan. Aamir Khan’s Dangal is still breaking records in China. There are several countries where Bollywood broke language and culture barriers and reigned supreme for decades. READ MORE

For Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan has been the only one. For Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan has been the only one.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Chibber: The star couple and their special saga of love

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Chibber’s (now Gauri Khan) relationship is perhaps one of the most talked-about relationships, as far as Bollywood is concerned. READ MORE

Rohit Sharma scored a century in the 5th ODI against South Africa. (Source: BCCI)

Virat Kohli answers Rohit Sharma: ‘Wonderful feeling to create some history in South Africa’

India claimed their first ODI bilateral series win in South Africa on Tuesday after they beat the Proteas by 73 runs in the 5th ODI of the six-match series. The win gave a 4-1 unassailable lead in the series with a match to go. The hero with the bat for India was Rohit Sharma who played a 113-run innings. India were restricted to 274/6 by South Africa but Indian bowlers bowled out the home side for 201. READ MORE

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd