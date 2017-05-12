Top arms supplier, who sold weapons to Maoists, arrested from Burari: Police

The accused, Richhpal Singh The accused, Richhpal Singh

A 48-year-old arms supplier, who allegedly sold sophisticated weapons to Naxals and Maoists, was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell from north Delhi’s Burari area. Police sources said the accused, Richhpal Singh is wanted in more than 10 cases under the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, murder, attempt to murder, dacoity in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Police said Singh — an expert in manufacturing sophisticated weapons — is among the top firearms suppliers in the country. Police said they seized 11 pistols and 14 live cartridges from his possession, which he was going to sell for Rs 10,000 each. Police said he is also wanted in four cases under the Arms Act.

Sources told The Indian Express that on May 8, Singh — who hails from Pachori village in MP’s Burhanpur district — had come to Delhi to deliver the consignment to a person in outer Delhi. Police received a tip-off and nabbed him after a brief scuffle.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Yadav said Singh has links with Maoists in Telangana as he used to supply arms and ammunition, including hand grenades, to them.

“In 2006, he had supplied three pistols, 28 live cartridges and two countrymade hand grenades to Maoists of CPI(ML)’s Praja Prathighatana faction. He and two others, were arrested in the case but he got out on bail,” he said.

Sources said in the past six months, a Special Cell team has busted four different modules of the illegal arms racket led by Singh. The team arrested seven of Singh’s carriers and recovered 117 semi-automatic pistols, one carbine (stengun) and ammunition. Singh’s name surfaced during investigation, sources said.

“Surveillance revealed that even after the arrest of members of his syndicate, he continued selling weapons in Delhi and NCR,” Yadav said.

Police said Singh has been manufacturing illegal arms for last 30 years using a laith machine in his village.

Police added that Singh’s father also used to manufacture illegal arms in his village. His six brothers are also involved in manufacturing and smuggling illegal weapons from MP to various parts of the country.

All of them have previously been arrested in cases under the Arms Act, police said. Four of his brothers are currently in jail, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now