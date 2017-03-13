Too much opposition to note ban was not needed: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday congratulated the BJP for its performance in the recent Assembly polls and said that “too much” opposition to demonetisation by the rival parties did not go down well with the electorate. “Too much opposition to note ban was not needed. The poor had a sense of contentment that demonetisation would hurt the rich, but many parties overlooked this fact,” said Nitish.

He said the poll results showed that a large section of OBCs voted in favour of the BJP. “Non-BJP parties did not make any significant effort (to reach out to the OBCs). Nor was any attempt made to forge a Bihar- type alliance in UP,” he said.

The JD(U), meanwhile, said that Nitish now faces a bigger urgency to work towards forging a national alliance to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Nitish will soon open every channel of communication with non-NDA parties despite their “short-term political considerations and ideological differences”, the party said.

JD (U) principal general secretary and national spokesperson K C Tyagi told The Indian Express: “The UP poll result has only reinforced Nitish Kumar’s stand of forging a Bihar-like Grand Alliance at the national level to counter the BJP. He will soon get down to work on all possible channels of communication with non-BJP parties to bring them on one platform for 2019. He has already committed to share dais with Hardik Patel in Gujarat and may travel to other parts of the country to gather support for a national forum.”

Tyagi played down talks of JD(U)’s “growing proximity” to the BJP. “It is a negative campaign started at behest of the Congress after our support to demonetisation. The Congress, which was instrumental in keeping us out of the alliance in UP, should have learnt from the BJP, which accommodated a small party like Apna Dal,” he said.