Too few of us, say women astronomers

Women astronomers at meeting of International Astronomical Union in IUCAA, Pune. (Express Photo: Ajay Netragaonkar) Women astronomers at meeting of International Astronomical Union in IUCAA, Pune. (Express Photo: Ajay Netragaonkar)

Two leading women astronomers rued Monday that women make up only a sixth of the 12,662 members of the International Astronomical Union. In Pune to conduct the 99th meeting of the executive committee of the IAU with members in 101 countries, union president Silvia Torres-Peimbert and president-elect Ewine van Dishoeck said women account for only 16.6 per cent of IAU members and only 9 per cent of India’s 282 members.

Women’s representation has grown by half from 11 per cent in the early 1940s to 16.6 per cent now. Van Dishoeck, of the Netherlands, said this has not been phenomenal. “We want to evaluate the status of women in astronomy through the collection of statistics over all countries where astronomy research is carried out and to define strategies to help women attain true equality as research astronomers which will then add enormous value to all of astronomy,” Torres-Peimbert, of Mexico, told The Indian Express.

Country-wise, women’s representation is 38 per cent in Argentina, 20 per cent in Croatia, 22 per cent in Brazil, 33 per cent in Romania, 22 per cent in South Africa, and 20 per cent in Hungary. In India, an initiative was set up two to three years ago when a working group for gender equity under the Astronomical Society of India was set up under the guidance of former Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) director Prof Ajit Kembhavi. According to the chairperson of the working group, Sushan Konar, “There has been a loss of woman power. The PhD woman student mostly disappears after the programme while a post-doctoral fellow finds employment with related professions. We have found that the maximum use of what women have studied in astronomy is imparted at schools as teachers,” Konar said at IUCAA in Pune.

The working group cited low representation of women in top faculty positions in India, too. Although women constitute 30-35 per cent of astronomy students, they make up only 10-12 per cent of faculty: one in six faculty members at Indian Institute of Science — Astrophysics, one in five at Physical Research Laboratory — Udaipur Solar Observatory, four in19 at National Centre for Radio Astrophysics and none at IUCAA.

Gender-related data must be gathered to identify the problems, radio astronomer Preeti Kharb said. “In our discussions with PhD students and postdoctoral fellows we found that maternity leave is cited as one of the main reasons why women astronomers are often discouraged to take up top faculty positions with astronomy institutions,” she said.

IUCAA director Dr Somak Rouchowdhury told The Indian Express that few women astronomers at faculty positions was a problem not just in India. In the UK and US, it is worse with women astronomers at top faculty level between 5 and 8 per cent , he said. “There is discrimination but we have tried to make several changes… It is always expected that women will take a break due to domestic issues. In a competitive world, a pause for a year means one is out of the flow. Unfortunately women take the secondary role,” he said.

