Tonk local bodies withdraw order of shutting meat shops for Eid

The local self governance department has withdrawn orders issued last week requiring slaughterhouses in Tonk to remain shut for 12 days in view of Paryushan and Anant Chaturdashi festivals. The Local Self Governance Department in Jaipur issues orders every year mandating slaughterhouses and meat shops across the state to be closed during Paryushan and Anant Chaturdashi, that is, August 25 and 28 and September 5. However, the orders issued by local bodies in Tonk, Malpura and Nivai, went a step ahead, purportedly asking abattoirs to be shut for the entire 12-day period from August 25 to September 5.

The orders drew sharp reactions from Tonk’s sizeable Muslim community, as it would have dampened the community’s Eid-ul-Zuha (which falls on September 2) celebrations. “The orders were issued keeping in mind Paryushan and Anant Chaturdashi but they have been withdrawn since Eid falls on September 2. Every community has its festivals,” an aide of chairperson Lakshmi Jain said. Malpura municipal council chairperson Sapna Jain confirmed the withdrawal.

