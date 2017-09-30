Tom Alter passes away at 67: How political leaders reacted

Veteran actor and theatre film personality Tom Alter. Veteran actor and theatre film personality Tom Alter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of veteran actor Tom Alter, who passed away in the wee hours of Saturday. The Prime Minister recalled the Padma Shri award-winning actor for his contribution to the Indian film industry and theatre. He further extended his condolences to the family and admirers of the American-born actor.

President Ram Nath Kovind also offered his condolences. In a tweet, President Kovind said, “Sad to hear of demise of veteran actor Tom Alter. He will be remembered by film lovers. Condolences to his family.”

Congress President Sonia Gandhi also condoled the death of the 67-year old actor. Remembering him as a gifted actor, Gandhi said that Alter, through his various roles in films, television and theatre, earned a special place in the hearts of audiences all over the country. He leaves behind a rich legacy, she added. The Congress leader further prayed that his family, friends and admirers find strength in this hour of grief.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to express his grief over Tom Alter’s death. In a tweet, Gandhi said that it will be difficult to fill the void left by the demise of the actor. “Tom Alter ji’s contribution to cinema & theatre is immense. Sad to know of his demise. The void left behind by him will be difficult to fill,” Gandhi said.

Veteran theatre and film personality Tom Actor, 67, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Saturday. The actor was battling through fourth stage of squamous cell carcinoma (a type of skin cancer). He was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai earlier in September. According to his manager Ismail Ansari, Alter returned home on Thursday and took his last breath on Friday night.

