Tollywood goes into huddle as SIT questions top film personalities

The Telugu film industry stood shaken by the drug distribution racket as the Special Investigation Team of the Telangana Excise (Enforcement) Department on Wednesday called top actress Charmee Kaur for questioning in connection with the case. This comes after the arrest of P Ronson Joseph, manager of top actress Kajal Agarwal, on Tuesday evening.

Film shootings have been disrupted and contract signings postponed as most of the top actors stay put at home watching the proceedings as one after another is being called by the SIT for questioning. Shooting schedules of Petla ‘Puri’ Jagannadh’s ‘Paisa Vasool’, Tarun Kumar-starred ‘Idhi Na Love Story’ and another untitled film featuring Navdeep have been disrupted as the three were earlier questioned by the SIT.

“The question everyone is asking is if more names will come out. The film industry is shaken by this scandal. Some big names in the industry have been called for investigation. So things are a bit uncertain now,” president of the Movie Artists Association, Sivaji Raja, said.

Ace director Petla ‘Puri’ Jagannadh, actors B Tarun Kumar, P Navdeep, P Subbaraju and cinematographer Dharma Rao have been questioned by the SIT and based on the information provided by them, officials have suspended the licence of the pub Filmy Junction and issued notices to 16 other pubs and coffee shops for allegedly allowing their premises to used for the sale and consumption of drugs.

Six more peddlers have been arrested and sources said that all those who were questioned, including Charmee, have told the SIT not only about drug suppliers but also users in the Tollywood network. Charmee, 30, has also acted in four Hindi films, including ‘Zilla Ghaziabad’ and ‘Bbuddha Hoga Terra Baap’.

Sources said actor Ravi Teja, whose brother Bharath died in a road accident last month and allegedly introduced several film personalities to peddlers, will be questioned next. While Jagannath, Tarun, and Subbaraju voluntarily gave their blood, hair and nail samples, Navdeep and Charmee have refused, raising many eyebrows. Jagannath said he would resume shooting ‘Paisa Vasool’ in a day or two.

Film director Ram Gopal Varma tweeted asking why the Excise Department was treating the film personalities like criminals without clarifying if they were being charged of any crime. “I am not casting aspersions on the investigating agency or its director Akun Sabharwal. They are doing a good job but their silence on the hours-long questioning is destroying the reputations of some top people in the Telugu film industry,” Varma said.

However, officials said the 12 film personalities were called for questioning based on their interactions with Calvin Mascaranhes, one of the kingpins of the drug distribution racket arrested on July 4. All the personalities have denied any wrongdoing, claiming that they might have chatted with Calvin since he frequently attended Tollywood events.

Meanwhile, a Dutch national was arrested in Hyderabad on Tuesday night by the Excise (Enforcement) Department. Officials said Mike Kamminga (33) was found to be in possession of narcotics and is a major supplier of LSD and MDMA in the city, besides being a crucial link between Calvin and other peddlers.

