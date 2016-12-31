TOLL plaza TROUBLE: Malfunctioning swipe machines add to cash woes

Photo for representational purpose. (Express Photo) Photo for representational purpose. (Express Photo)

CASH CRUNCH due to demonetisation has been harassing commuters at toll plazas, thanks to improper working of swipe machines and semi-trained staff. At some toll plazas across the state, people have to wait for over 20 minutes as long queues have become the order of the day. “I have been commuting between Jalandhar and Pathankot almost every alternate day, but the rush at the toll plazas has been causing huge hindrance in the smooth plying of traffic,” said Shivkaran Singh of Pathankot, adding that there are two toll plazas on the same highway and one has to wait for 15-20 minutes at each. Most people prefer to pay by debit card owing to the cash crunch and inadequate staff, coupled with slow swipe machines, have been delaying travelling, said Vijay Kumar, another commuter.

Watch what else is making news:

There was huge rush at Tanda and Dhilwan toll plazas due to long queues. Jatinder Singh, an employee at Tanda plaza, said they have been trained to accept plastic money but some time, swipe machines work very slowly causing delay, resulting in long queues. During the weekend, when there is heavy rush on the roads, traffic gets choked, said another employee at the plaza.

Commuters were seen venting their ire on the toll plaza employees as well as the government for not ensuring proper cash flow. “Till the time proper cash flow is not available and workers at the plazas are not used to accepting payment through the e-system, government should waive toll fee,” suggested Ajit Singh, another commuter to Ludhiana.

“We were coming from Chandigarh to see the Wagah border on Thursday and on the way, there were three toll plazas which ate up one-and-a-half hours due to long queues and even we could not reach on time to witness the retreat ceremony,” said Partibha from Chandigarh, adding, “We have to wait for Friday to attend the same.”