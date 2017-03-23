Toll on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to rise 18% to Rs 230 from Apr 1

Toll for motorists on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will increase by 18 per cent to Rs 230 from April 1. The increase in toll is as per the government notification issued in 2004 which states that the fee will increase by 18 per cent every three years, starting 2005.

“The period of earlier toll comes to an end on March 31. The increase to Rs 230 will come into effect from April 1. This increase is based on the notification of 2004,” Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Joint Managing Director K V Kurundkar said.

IRB Developers had bagged the contract to collect toll on the stretch.

Currently, the toll for cars is Rs 195 which will go up to Rs 230 from April 1. Similarly, the toll for mini bus/Light Commercial Vehicle will increase to Rs 335 from Rs 300, for trucks it will go up to Rs 493 from Rs 418.

As per the new rates, toll for buses will increase to Rs 675 from the current Rs 572, while it will go up to Rs 1,168 for 3-axle and Rs 1,555 for multi-axle vehicles from Rs 990 and Rs 1317, respectively.

