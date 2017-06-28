Toll collection on national highways: UP tops the list with `756 cr revenue

The rates of toll, or the user fee, are determined in accordance with the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, and in accordance with the provisions of the Concession Agreements signed by the developers. The rates of toll, or the user fee, are determined in accordance with the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, and in accordance with the provisions of the Concession Agreements signed by the developers.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states that reported high revenue collection through toll on national highways, having recovered an amount of Rs 756 crore through tolls on highways passing through the state during the first nine months of the current financial year. Incidentally, Uttar Pradesh has the largest road network in the country spanning about 8,483 km. Rajasthan came in second in terms of toll collection, with revenues of Rs 572 crore, according to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The overall analysis of the revenue collection (including revenue from BOT toll taxes) shows an increasing trend of resources in the past three years, with the amount increasing by almost 15 per cent annually. The rates of toll, or the user fee, are determined in accordance with the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, and in accordance with the provisions of the Concession Agreements signed by the developers.

In case of projects offered through the built, operate and transfer or BOT model — including both BOT Toll and the Operation, Maintenance and Transfer projects — the concessionaire collects the user fee and shares the data of collection with the authorities. In the case of public-funded or annuity projects, the contract for collection of User Fee is awarded to highest bidder based on e-tender. While highways and expressways constitute only about 2 per cent of the length of all roads, they carry about 40 per cent of the road traffic thereby making it an important source of revenue collection.



