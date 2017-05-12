Punjab: Told to delete kurki clause, co-op department asks who will help recover farm loans

Crunched for cash, Punjab government’s finance department has expressed its helplessness in financing the cooperative department post the proposed deletion of Section 67 A of Punjab Cooperative Societies Act 1961, which provides for “kurki” (auction) of farmers’ land pledged at the time of taking a loan.

Deletion of Section 67 A was a pre-poll promise made by Capt Amarinder Singh, where the Congress vowed ‘karza, kurki khatam, fasal di poori rakam’. It was reiterated by Amarinder Singh soon after taking over as CM. After the government directed the cooperative department to do away with the section, the department wrote to finance saying that it may face face difficulty in recovering the loans and in turn helping more farmers once the section was removed.

Finance, sources said, has written back saying that the cooperative department “should be self-sufficient and not look towards the finance department to come to their rescue”.

The department lends about Rs 15,000 crore to farmers in the state every cultivation season, including about Rs 10,000 crore towards long-term loans and Rs 5,000 towards short-term loans. It largely depends on repayments to keep the financing cycle on. The money is lent by cooperative societies and cooperative banks, under the department, in all districts.

Faced with a difficult situation, the cooperative department has now decided to take the matter to the next Cabinet meeting, which scheduled on May 17, to ask as to who would help them if they are not able to recover the farm loans.

“Between 70 to 80 per cent of the loan every year is returned by the farmers. But ever since the new government took over, the repayment has fallen to only 20 per cent during the rabi season. Otherwise farmers return most of the money after harvesting and take loans again while cultivating the next season’s crops. They are hoping their loans would be waived off,” said an official.

He added that they had also written to the government to expedite the loan waiver so that things are clear as to how much and what type of loan would be waived off.

The official said the paddy sowing was around the corner and the farmers were bound to seek loans then. “We want to help the farmers. Otherwise, where will they get the money to sow the next crop,” he added. The department has requested the government to ensure that the core group of experts assessing the loan waiver plan is present when the department makes its presentation to the Chief Minister.

