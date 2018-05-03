Told national anthem played in halls before 1971, panel likely to seek more time

The 12-member panel, set up on December 5, 2017, was given six months until June to firm up statutory requirements on playing the anthem in cinema halls and public places. (Express Photo: Javed Raja) The 12-member panel, set up on December 5, 2017, was given six months until June to firm up statutory requirements on playing the anthem in cinema halls and public places. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

Ahead of the deadline to finalise national anthem protocol, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has informed the inter-ministerial committee that before 1971 it was customary for cinema halls across the country to play the national anthem before a movie began.

The panel headed by Secretary (border management) B R Sharma at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) met on Tuesday and discussed the guidelines issued by the I&B Ministry, including Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, passed in 1971.

Officials who were part of the deliberations said that the inter-ministerial committee is likely to seek more time from the Supreme Court, as it would require further consultations after new facts were brought to notice by the I&B Ministry.

The 12-member panel, set up on December 5, 2017, was given six months until June to firm up statutory requirements on playing the anthem in cinema halls and public places. The committee is learnt to have firmed its view that if the national anthem is played as part of the movie, standing up for it during the course of the film will interrupt the screening, and create disorder and confusion, instead of adding to the dignity of the anthem.

Besides MHA, other members in the committee include officers nominated by the ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Women and Child Development, HRD, Culture, Parliamentary Affairs, Law, Minority Affairs, I&B, and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

