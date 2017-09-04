Toddler survives serious head injury after successful surgery

Representational photo. Representational photo.

Doctors at a city hospital have successfully operated upon a three-year-old toddler, who had sustained critical head injuries in a recent car accident. The accident took place on August 15, when Rani came under the wheels of a reversing car while playing outside her residence in Midnapore. The child was immediately rushed to a super-speciality hospital here, where a team of neuro and plastic surgeons performed the surgery on Rani on the same day.

“We had to treat the blood loss with transfusions and manage the wound carefully,” Medica’s neuro suregon, Vice Chairman and Director, Dr Laxmi Narayan Tripathy said. Rani is currently recovering after fighting the battle for more than 15 days, Medica Group of Hospitals Chairman Alok Roy added.

