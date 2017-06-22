Toddler falls into borewell in Telangana; rescue on

A rescue operation has been launched following the incident which occurred in Ikkareddiguda village at around 7.30 pm. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) A rescue operation has been launched following the incident which occurred in Ikkareddiguda village at around 7.30 pm. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

A one-and-half-year old girl accidentally fell into an open borewell in neighbouring Vikarabad district of Telangana this evening, police said. A rescue operation has been launched following the incident which occurred in Ikkareddiguda village at around 7.30 pm.

“The girl accidentally fell into the open agriculture borewell when she was with father,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chevella Division) Ch Sruta Keerthi told PTI, adding that as per information the depth of the borewell is around 40 feet.

Stating that the efforts are underway to extricate the girl from the borewell, the officer said the earth excavating machines are deployed at the spot. “It is dark and efforts are on to get her out of the borewell with the help of lights…we are working,” she added.

After learning about the incident, Telangana Transport Minister P Mahendar Reddy rushed to the spot and is supervising the rescue operations.

