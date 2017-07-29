Today there is crisis in Kashmir, anger in WB, TN, Chhattisgarh, during UPA all was peaceful: Rahul Gandhi

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi addressing the NSUI cadre in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/INC) Congress VP Rahul Gandhi addressing the NSUI cadre in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/INC)

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, took on the BJP-led Centre alleging that the atmosphere of peace has ended in various parts of the country.

“Today there is crisis in Jammu & Kashmir. There is anger in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim and other Northeast states. During UPA, all was peaceful,” he said while addressing NSUI party workers in Bastar.

Speaking about Jammu and Kashmir that has remained tense over the last year with increasing number of Pakistani ceasefire violations and militant attacks, Gandhi pointed out that terrorism had reduced during the UPA rule in the state. He said, “Till 2014, terrorism in J&K was over. 45-50 flights would land in Srinagar daily. Tourists would flock the region.”

On Friday after beginning his visit to the state, Gandhi accused the BJP of preaching lies to the public. He said, “Itne zor se jhoot bolte hain jisse logon ko vo sach lage. Sirf power mein aane ke liye baar baar jhoot bolte hain (BJP leaders lies with such force that people think it’s the truth).” Telling people that they need not worry, Gandhi said, “Aapko darne ki zarurat nhi hai kyunki is jhoot k upar sirf sacchai ki jeet hogi or wo sacchai aap log he laoge (You people don’t need to worry because the truth will always prevail, not lies. And only you will bring about that truth).”

Congress has 39 MLAs in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly. The state, that has continually been ruled by the BJP since 2003, will go to polls next year.

