Today is the day of accountability for the corrupt: Piyush Goyal

On a day it was voted to power three years ago, the BJP on Tuesday said this was the day of accountability for the corrupt after government agencies searched Congress leader P Chidambaram’s premises and properties allegedly linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal rejected Chidambaram’s charge that he was being targeted for his columns critical of the government and claimed that the issue was why beneficiaries of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) gave “money to the firms owned by his son”.
The former finance minister’s columns “did not exactly set the Yamuna on fire”, Goyal told reporters and took a dig at Chidambaram, saying, “He will be accountable for his son’s stroke.”
In its three years in power the BJP has has have given an honest, scam-free government, a decisive leader and pro-poor thrust on governance, he said, adding, for the first time ever, India “is the fastest growing large economy”.
Rejecting allegations of political vendetta levelled by Prasad and Chidambaram, Goyal claimed that the BJP government never comes in the way of law and that investigation agencies work independently.
“After all, it is not us who demanded reopening of fodder scam cases. The Supreme Court gave the verdict,” he said.
Hitting out at the Congress, Goyal said the opposition party was feeling “helpless” in the face of Modi’s “massive popularity” and instead of introspecting, it was raising wrong issues.
The Income Tax department conducted raids on at least 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas on charges of alleged benami deals worth Rs 1,000 crore linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and others.
Attacking the BJP, Prasad said he would not be cowed down by the use of investigation agencies against him and continue to fight it.
Also, the CBI on Tuesday launched searches at multiple premises linked to former Union Finance Minister Chidambaram and his son Karti in connection with alleged favours granted in FIPB clearance to a firm, INX Media, in 2007.
Chidambaram alleged, “The government, using the CBI and other agencies, is targeting my son and his friends. The government’s aim is to silence my voice and stop me from writing, as it has tried to do in the cases of leaders of opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs and civil society organisations.”
- May 16, 2017 at 6:00 pmOne of the biggest crimes in Indian history was staged in Gujarat in 2002.A pogrom under the person who is now the prime minister of India. No other crime is as serious and severe as it was..Where is the accountability Mr.Goel? Shame on youReply
- May 16, 2017 at 5:37 pmThese people always give lame excuses like political vendetta etc. Why are they worried if they have not done any thing wrong.Reply
- May 16, 2017 at 5:33 pmLungi ki pungi baj i.Reply
- May 16, 2017 at 5:23 pmEvery action has an equal and opposite reaction. Wait till these imposters of propriety and integrity are booted out by the electorate and then they will start singing a different tune altogether.Reply
- May 16, 2017 at 5:20 pmIt seems the congress and its so called leaders had their hands and head too in every possible area of corruption, crime and wrond doing. No wonder they did not have the balls to take action against the likes of peter mukherjee, indrani or that matter anyone. even terrorists were given clean chits to score political points. What a shame for this country that we voted for these scmus of the soil.Reply
- May 16, 2017 at 5:01 pmChiddu, 2011 and 2012 fin ministry budgetary report has got it in print- verbatim for both years, as was reported by i.e itself that national security funds were used to dig same pond twice at your native village- synonymous to your second name! It was only due to people like you and other ' facilitators' of Madamji that doc saab was forced to take the 'rain-coat' shower for more than three decades...it's just another thing that he was taking his 1984 revenge from the purports! It's high time boss that the hoax is uncovered!! Let there be light...Reply
- May 16, 2017 at 4:51 pmChidu is corrupt ,anti NATIONAL looter.Reply
