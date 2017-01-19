To upgrade security: Govt clears 222 SLRs for prisons across Maharashtra

Representational image. Representational image.

The state government has cleared budgetary provisions for the procurement of 222 Self Loading Rifles (SLRs) for prisons across Maharashtra, including the nine central jails. The central jails include the high-profile Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, Yerawada jail in Pune and the Nagpur Central jail; the state also has 31 district jails.

The State Prison Department had started upgrading security measures after the murder of alleged Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammed Qateel Siddiqui, in the high-security Anda Cell of Yerawada Central Jail in Pune, in 2012. On June 8, 2012, Qateel was allegedly strangulated to death by two gangsters, Sharad Mohol and Alok Bhalerao, who were lodged in the same cell. Immediately after the incident, the state government announced that CCTV cameras would be installed on the premises of all major jails in Maharashtra and their overall security would be upgraded.

The process also involved procurement of wireless communication sets (walkie-talkies), SLRs for guards, and hand-held and door-frame metal detectors and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

As part of the upgradation, central jails and district jails have received CCTV cameras, cell phone network jammers and metal detectors. C H Wakde, inspector general of the prison department, confirmed that the home department has cleared budgetary provisions for the purchase and after completing the required procedures, the weapons will be procured from the Ordnance Factory in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli.