To tap waste water, Gujarat to introduce reuse policy

The Gujarat government is planning to introduce a waste water reuse policy in the state and making it a significant alternate source of non-potable water in the state. The policy is likely to be released within a month’s time. With the water crisis in the state, owing to a rain deficit in Narmada river’s catchment area, the policy is a part of the government’s multi-pronged attempts to reduce dependability on the river.

An officer associated with the development said, “It is a fact that we are a water scarce state and in such a situation treated water can be an important alternate source of water which so far has not been tapped or very less tapped.” According to waste water figures of eight municipal corporations, cited by the officers, around 3618 million litre per day (MLD) water is utilised in these corporations.

Out of this, 2587 MLD waste water is collected and of the waste water 2138 MLD water is treated in Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs). The officer said, “Out of those 2138 MLD treated water, currently we are reusing only 43 MLD water. So, if we can bring most of the waste water that is being utilised into reuse, that will be a big alternate source of water for Gujarat. So, we are planning to bring the policy for promotion of waste water reuse within a month.”

Similar situation prevails in semi-urban areas as well.

Currently, the officer said, out of the 160-odd municipalities in Gujarat, 1500 MLD water is being utilised and only 860 MLD is being collected and 190 MLD is getting treated. Nothing from this water is put into reuse. However, for the policy to be effective, a sufficient number of STPs are required and a large enough underground drainage network.

