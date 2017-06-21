‘To support person… must know him’: Mamata Banerjee, Ram Nath Kovind were on House panel

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Reacting to the BJP-led NDA’s decision to nominate Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as its Presidential candidate, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had on Monday indicated that she had barely heard of him.

In multiple tweets quoting Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress handle had tweeted, “In order to support someone, we must know the person…. I am not for a moment saying that Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind is unfit to be the President. I have spoken to 2 or 3 other Opposition leaders, they are also surprised.”

A search of Parliament’s record archives reveals that Kovind and Banerjee were part of the same standing committee that submitted the eighth report on The Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other Backward Classes (Reservation in Posts and Services) Bill, 2004. The committee had 10 MPs from Rajya Sabha and 31 from the Lok Sabha. While Kovind was a part of the committee from the Upper House, Banerjee was a nominee from the LS. Six of these positions remained vacant.

