To stop begging: Government plans to build shelters for beggars

In an attempt to end begging in public places, the Uttar Pradesh government will build homes for beggars at the divisional headquarters in 18 districts. The homes will provide free stay, food and education to children.

The government will present a proposal, expected to require a sizeable amount, in this regard during the budget session of the Assembly in June.

“Bhikshuk pratha (begging) will be stopped in the state. A proposal in this regard is being drafted in which detailed guidelines about employment generation for the beggars would also be laid down,” said Ramapati Shastri, social welfare minister whose department has been charged with executing the project.

Explaining the government’s move to end the practice of begging, Shastri said, “First, beggars present a bad image of the state as well as the country before people coming from other nations. Secondly, there is a racket behind this. They field beggars at select places and take a share from the amount that they collect at the end of the day. There would be many beggars who may like to earn money in respectable manner instead.”

He added that the masterminds behind such rackets too would be identified and nabbed.

The project would be executed with the help of police and district administration staff who will be asked to survey areas and take beggars to the homes, he said.

At the proposed homes, the inmates would be engaged to do “productive work” and develop skills to make a living. After divisional headquarters, such homes would be established in the other districts as well, the minister added.

