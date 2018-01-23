To screen or not to screen: Cinema owners across the state divided over Padmaavat

In Ahmedabad, while the multiplex owners are clear about not screening the movie, the single screen owners are yet to decide on the matter. In Ahmedabad, while the multiplex owners are clear about not screening the movie, the single screen owners are yet to decide on the matter.

Even as police assured protection to cinemas showing Padmaavat on Thursday, and the Karni Sena in Gujarat appealed for peace, owners of multiplexes and single screen cinemas across Gujarat remained divided on whether they would screen the film on the day of the release, January 25.

A day after protesters indulged in arson in Surat city, Police Commissioner Satish Sharma on Monday said that nobody would be spared and “those behind the conspiracy to create disturbances in the city will also be arrested and dealt with strictly”. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner A K Singh has aleady passed orders to book offenders found in violent acts, under section 308 that deals with attempt to commit culpable homicide.

“We have still not taken any decision on screening the movie seeing the aggression and protest from Karni Sena activists. We will think and talk to our counterparts in Baroda and Ahmedabad. If they will decide to show the movie, then we will also show it in Surat,” said the owner of a cinema hall in Surat, on condition of anonymity, after meeting Police Commissioner Sharma and District Collector Mahendra Patel on Monday evening.

Out of the 25 cinema halls and multiplexes in Surat, 22 owners were present in the meeting with the District Collector, but only eight cinema owners showed willingness to screen the movie.

“The state government is firm with the decision to screen the movie, and now it is up to to the cinema hall owners whether they will show Padmaavat or not. We have assured them all possible police protection, if they demand… We have met some of the members of Karni Sena. They told us that they will protest if the movie is released. They will sit on dharna outside the Mamlatdar office in different talukas and protest,” District Collector Patel told The Indian Express.

In Ahmedabad, while the multiplex owners are clear about not screening the movie, the single screen owners are yet to decide on the matter.

“We are not screening the movie till we are sure that there will be no problem or violence. We are holding meetings on the matter and monitoring the issue. No multiplex in Ahmedabad is screening the film as of today,” said Manu Patel, president of Ahmedabad Multiplex Association.

Rashmikant Bhalodia, president of single screen association of Gujarat, said that they were not stopping anyone from screening the movie. “It is an individual choice. The association does not dictate anything in this matter. As far as I am concerned, I am not going to screen the movie,” said Bhalodia, who owns a theatre in Rajkot.

The Anand Cinema Association on Sunday had declared that it will stay away from releasing Padmaavat in the district, citing security concerns. The association members said that since the onus of protection of the cinema patrons would lie on the cinema houses, therefore they do not wish to take a chance by attracting any protesters.

Meanwhile, according to a government notification, a platoon each of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) would secure theatres and multiplexes which have decided or shown willingness to screen the film Padmaavat. The notification added that those indulging in violence as part of the protests against the film would be booked under Section 308, which deals with attempt to commit culpable homicide, of the Indian Penal Code. The offence attracts a jail term of three years.

On Sunday evening, Karni Sena members came out on the streets of Surat city, burnt tyres and pelted stones at buses. Police had to use force to control the situation. Police arrested over 22 people.

“We have found that the incidents were pre-planned… Even after our warning if such incidents take place again, our policemen will not keep patience in dealing with them,” said Surat Police Commissioner Sharma.

Meanwhile, the impact of Karni Sena’s statewide protests on Monday was restricted to parts of north Gujarat regions of Palanpur, Vadgam, Danta, Mansa and Vijapur. According to GSRTC secretary K D Desai, traffic in these areas was completely closed for a second day in a row.

“The police were trying to ease the situation in these areas and were trying to bring it back to normal,” said Desai. According to him, the transport corporation has suffered a loss of property amounting to Rs 2 crore in the two days of protests.

Mehsana SP Chaitanya Mandlik said that the bus services might have been hit in the interior areas but there was no problem on the highways. “We are ready to help them out whenever they need police help,” Mandlik said.

