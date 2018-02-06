To resolve ‘pending issues’ Ahead of Industrial Summit: Govt holds meeting with industrialists

Weeks ahead of the UP Investors’ Summit, state government representatives on Monday held a meeting with industrialists at Yojna Bhawan to resolve their “pending issues”. At the meeting chaired by Industrial Development Commissioner (IDC) Anoop Chandra Pandey, the government claimed to have resolved 66 of these issues including mandi (wholesale market) fee, electricity duty exemption and complaints regarding inspection by the pollution control board and labour department. A government spokesperson said instructions have been given to the labour and pollution control boards to conduct joint inspections at ‘red category’ industries starting this month.

Instructions were also given to set up a common effluent treatment plant in the industrial region of Tronica city, Ghaziabad, and industrialists were informed that the planning department is preparing a new electricity generation policy based on biomass. Also present at the meeting were senior officials of the government and heads of different departments. Alok Kumar, principal secretary, power, said the government would soon issue a notification on exemption in electricity duty to eligible industries.

Sources said that in the industrial development policy, the government offered exemption in electricity duty for pioneer industries, but industrialists complained that the order was not implemented at the grassroot level.

The Chamber of Industries, Gorakhpur, had raised the issue of ease in clearance given by the pollution control board. The Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority was asked to resolve the issue soon.

