To Reach Out To More People: RSS launches short video ‘news’ of its programmes

To spread awareness among the public of its upcoming events, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has begun producing short videos to be circulated on social media platforms. The Noida-based Prerna Jansanchar Evam Shodh Sansthan, under the aegis of the Prerna Trust of Meerut an institute run by RSS functionaries, produces the videos that are about a few minutes long. The videos are made in such a way that they resemble a news report and is titled “Prerna Samachar”.

In its first attempt, a video of an event being organised by RSS’ Awadh prant in Lucknow on August 16 is being circulated. It showed details of a special edition of a journal on “Antyoday ki Oar” to be released in the event and the speakers for the event – RSS national joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A short documentary on Adityanath and information on where to get invitation cards also follow.

“For every such RSS event open to the public, we will inform them of the chief guest, his life and his achievements. In the future, we will provide information through infographic videos too and will be posted on social media,” said an RSS functionary in the Awadh prant.

The Prerna Jansanchar Evam Shodh Sansthan offers courses in electronic media and is accredited to Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Allahabad. Jagdish Upasane, the institute chairman said that efforts will be made to ensure that important highlights of the events and speeches of the guests are posted on social media in short videos for effective communication.

Ashok Sinha, director of journalism institute ‘Vishwa Samvad Kendra’ in Lucknow that collaborated in the project, said, “The information about upcoming programmes of RSS in news format will attract people to the events.”

An RSS functionary said the Sangh holds six major programmes a year of which four – Raksha Bandhan, Khichdi Bhoj, Hindu Samrajya Diwas and Vijaya Dashmi Utsav – are open to the public.

