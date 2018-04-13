To push communal harmony, Rajnath Singh to visit Ajmer shrine

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo/File)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will soon visit the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan to promote the spirit of communal harmony. The minister made the announcement at the 21st meeting of the governing council of the National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH) Thursday, according to an official statement.

Singh said he would soon visit the Sufi shrine with members of the NFCH governing council to promote the spirit of communal harmony that the shrine symbolises, the statement said.

He said despite being the second most populous country, India has been negligibly affected by radicalisation. Full credit for this goes to minority communities and their religious leaders and the composite culture and traditions of our country, he added.

Last month, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said in Parliament that 822 communal incidents took place in the country in 2017, whereas as many as 703 such incidents occurred in 2016 and 751 in 2015.

