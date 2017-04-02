To punish unruly flyers, Air India for tweaking aviation rules

To make sure unruly passengers face action, national carrier Air India is likely to write to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to make amendments to the civil aviation regulations (CAR).

Sources in Air India said a meeting was held recently by the carrier’s chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani, wherein he discussed the issue with senior officials.

“Air India officials present at the meeting highlighted how there are rules meant to govern the conduct of pilots, crew and other airline staff. But no rules exist to punish passengers who misbehave with the crew and sometime even molest airhostesses,” sources said.

During the meeting, Air India officials informed Lohani that staffers typically inform security agencies posted at the airport every time an untoward incident takes place on a flight, but many incidents are not reported to the police as the passenger begs forgiveness.

“Concerned over their problems, Lohani has also issued a circular asking all cabin supervisors to immediately send him an email if any unruly passenger misbehaves with Air India staff,” sources said.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police arrested two British nationals for allegedly misbehaving with a 28-year-old airhostess on an Air India flight from London to Delhi.

After the airhostess complained to the police, a case was registered against the two men and they were arrested. They were later released on bail. Both men were in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident, police said.

“The accused have been identified as Jaspal Singh Benning (35) and Charandeep Khaira (36), residents of Gravesend and Southampton, respectively. Both are realtors. They were coming to India on a tourist visa to attend a relative’s wedding in Jaipur,” a senior police officer said.

