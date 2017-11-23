To protest delay, Shiv Sena dons role of Opposition, works from Mayor’s office

Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik said the party had given an ultimatum to the BJP to declare the leader of opposition by November 20. (Express Photo) Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik said the party had given an ultimatum to the BJP to declare the leader of opposition by November 20. (Express Photo)

To protest against the delay in declaring the leader of the opposition, the Shiv Sena has assumed the mantle and started working from the Mayor’s office in Mira Bhayandar civic body from Tuesday. Sources in the Mira Bhayandar civic body said the ruling BJP and Sena have been at loggerheads over declaring the opposition leader in the civic body. In August, the BJP won the civic body polls with 61 seats while the Sena won only 22 seats in the 95- member civic body. Subsequently, BJP’s Dimple Mehta was elected as Mayor.

However, the ruling BJP hasn’t yet announced the opposition leader in the civic body which has angered the Sena. “More than three months after the polls, the BJP hasn’t yet announced the opposition leader. Ideally, the leader of the opposition should have been announced in the first meeting. It seems that the BJP is delaying it deliberately,” said Pratap Sarnaik, Sena legislator and party in-charge for the civic body.

Sarnaik further said that the party had given an ultimatum to the BJP to declare the opposition leader by November 20. “We had also warned the BJP of running the opposition leader’s office from the Mayor’s office if it fails to do so. Since the BJP has failed, we have started the opposition leader’s office from the Mayor’s office to resolve the public issues,” added Sarnaik.

The Sena has appointed corporator Harishchandra Aamgaonkar as party group leader while it has given the name of corporator Raju Bhoir for the opposition leader’s post. “I have sought clarification from the state government to know whether the party’s group leader is appointed as the opposition leader in the civic body. If I get response from state government tomorrow, then I will announce it immediately,” Mehta said.

On Wednesday, Mehta held a meeting with Sena corporators on the issue of opposition leader and running opposition leader’s office from her office. “It is completely wrong to enter my office forcefully. There are files and records in my cabin which have been scattered by them. I am planning to lodge a criminal case against them,” said the Mayor, adding that she promised the delegation that a meeting of the party’s group leaders would be held in two weeks to discuss the issue.

