To protect cows, fight love jihad, Bajrang Dal distributes ‘trishuls’ to youths in Gujarat: Report

Representational image Representational image

Members of right wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad and its youth wing Bajrang Dal on Monday distributed trishuls to 75 youths in a ceremony held at Gandhinagar in Gujarat, reported TOI. According to the report, the purpose of distributing the trishuls is to equip the youths to protect cows, fight love jihad and act as anti-romeo squads. “In the past two-and-half years, around 4,000 trishuls have been distributed to youngsters in Gandhinagar city and district,” VHP general secretary Mahadev Desai was quoted as saying by TOI.

“The trishuls are not to be showcased at home. We have given clear direction to the youths to carry the trishuls with them. The trishuls are one centimetre smaller than the prohibited weapons. Hence, it can be used to save cows. There have been several cases of cow slaughter in Gujarat and the police have failed to stop the crime. It is time the Hindu youth come forward to fight it. Moreover, we are also working towards controlling the menace of Love Jihad and are setting up Anti-Romeo squads around educational institutions in the city,” he added.

The concept of anti-romeo squads is taken from Uttar Pradesh where the newly-formed BJP government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given direction to the state police to form similar ‘squads’ to tackle the menace of eve-teasing. Meanwhile, the report quoted superintendent of police of Gandhinagar, Virendrasinh Yadav, as saying that action will be taken against those youths who are found carrying the trishul in public.

