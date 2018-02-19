To protect cow, declare it national animal, says Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

The cow should be declared as India’s national animal to ensure its safety and curb slaughtering, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij demanded on Monday.
The outspoken minister, while inaugurating a ‘gaushala’ Ambala, said the Bengal tiger had been declared the national animal and suggested that this honour should be bestowed on the cow. “This will automatically lead to the safety of the cow and also result in a decline in cow slaughtering,” Vij remarked.
Another result of this step would be that other states would not have to frame laws for the protection of cows, he emphasised. According to an official statement, Vij said the state government has made effective laws for the protection of cows.
In this direction, a large number of ‘gaushalas’ were established in Haryana, he added. Vij also announced Rs 10 lakh for the functioning of ‘gaushala’, he inaugurated.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 19, 2018 at 9:17 pmTo protect Modiji, shall we not declare him.............Reply
- Feb 19, 2018 at 8:45 pmThe only way we can protect our DESI BREED COWS and BULLS is to stringently ban CHEMCAL FARMING - using poisonous 'fertilizers' and 'pesticides'. Why don't these politicians understand this basic principle. Indians foolishly spend 30 to 40 Trillion every year on chemicals which destroy our 'farm fertility' and 'contaminate water resources'Reply
- Feb 19, 2018 at 8:48 pmI agree with you. It is the CHEMICAL FARMING which has totally destroyed 'Indian farming', 'Indian Health System' pushing our farmers to suicide. SIKKIM has successfully abolished CHEMICAL FARMING. We need HONEST and INTELLIGENT CMs like Pawan Chamling of Sikkim.Reply