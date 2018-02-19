To protect cow, declare it national animal, says Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Vij said the state government has made effective laws for the protection of cows. (Expres Photo by Ravi Kanojia/representational) Vij said the state government has made effective laws for the protection of cows. (Expres Photo by Ravi Kanojia/representational)

The cow should be declared as India’s national animal to ensure its safety and curb slaughtering, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij demanded on Monday.

The outspoken minister, while inaugurating a ‘gaushala’ Ambala, said the Bengal tiger had been declared the national animal and suggested that this honour should be bestowed on the cow. “This will automatically lead to the safety of the cow and also result in a decline in cow slaughtering,” Vij remarked.

Another result of this step would be that other states would not have to frame laws for the protection of cows, he emphasised. According to an official statement, Vij said the state government has made effective laws for the protection of cows.

In this direction, a large number of ‘gaushalas’ were established in Haryana, he added. Vij also announced Rs 10 lakh for the functioning of ‘gaushala’, he inaugurated.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App