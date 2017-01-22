To promote liquor ban policy, Nitish govt makes chain of ‘3 crore’ people

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with RJD Chief, Lalu Prasad and cabinet ministers making a massive human chain against alcoholism and other addictions at historical Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with RJD Chief, Lalu Prasad and cabinet ministers making a massive human chain against alcoholism and other addictions at historical Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav joined hands for an all-Bihar human chain for the promotion of prohibition in the state Saturday. “This (the event) has served a message not only to India but also to the world about liquor ban,’’ said Kumar. He claimed that the event was spread over 11,400 km with about 3 crore participants. Students and Anganwadi, Jeevika and Asha workers formed the bulk of the participants. There was a negligible presence of common public even as the government claimed it expects the number of participants to be a world record.

The Education Department had deputed a teacher every 200 metres to monitor the chain. Volunteers offered water to students, several of whom were seen sitting on roads after standing for close to three hours. Several class IV and V students were seen in the human chain despite government’s assurance that primary students would not participate. Schools were instructed to get a particular number of students. At most places, students did not know why they had been lined up. “Teacher asked us to attend,” was the common refrain.

Pinky Kumari and Khushi, from Danapur, were among hundreds of participants aged below 12. A coordinator said that they had selected the participants on the basis of “physical ability”. “Though there had been no target to get a fixed number of students, there was definitely some pressure on every school from block development officers.’’

Reports said that over two dozen students fainted and over a dozen students were injured in road accidents while they were either on their way to attend the event or leaving for their homes. A 10-year-old boy died after suffering an epileptic attack while he was on his way from Baisi to Purnia. Baisi Sub-divisional Officer Sunil Kumar clarified that the student was not part of the human chain.

A part of Patna’s lifeline Bailey Road was closed for traffic for five hours as students lined roads with banners describing hazards of drinking.