‘To make Uttar Pradesh ODF by 2018, 44,000 toilets need to be built daily’

(Representational image)

The Uttar Pradesh government will have to construct 44,000 toilets per day to make the state open defecation free (ODF) by October 2 next year, Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar on Monday said. He alsp directed district magistrates to speed up the work, saying they should spare alteast half an hour per day for monitoring it.

“To make the state ODF by October 2 next year, 1.55 crore toilets are to be constructed. To achieve the target, 44,000 toilets are to be made everyday,” Kumar said while reviewing works done under the Swacch Bharat Mission through video conferencing. He said that on 10th of every month, a meeting of divisional commissioners will be held with him in which work progress will be reviewed.

“Prior to this meeting, divisional commissioners should meet with respective DMs under them on 5th of every month to review the progress,” he said.

