To make Rose fest a grand affair, MC to spend Rs 49 lakh this year

Preparation of Rose Festival in progress at Rose Garden in sector 16 Chandigarh on Monday, February 06 2017. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

The Municipal Corporation (MC) is all set to organise the much awaited Rose Festival beginning from February 17 to 19 at the Rose Garden in Sector 16 in a grand manner. In this bid, an expenditure of around Rs 49 lakh is being incurred by the civic body. There are 830 varieties of roses at the garden spread across 40 acre area. As per the officials of the horticulture department, there are 1,400 flower beds and nearly 40,000 plants.

Sources in the MC said that Rs 8.50 lakh has been spent on tentage while Rs 7.50 lakh will be spent on sound system and lighting arrangements. Around Rs 1.30 lakh will be incurred on security guards and Rs 3.80 lakh has been kept aside for gifts to be given away to children and others taking part in the event. Officials said that around Rs 1.50 lakh will be spent on those participating in folk dance.

Apart from these, Rs 1.80 lakh will be spent on CCTV cameras while Rs 1.60 lakh would be incurred on prizes to be awarded for the spot painting competition.

Interestingly, this time the civic body is also planning to organise helicopter rides for visitors to give them an opportunity to get an aerial view of the Rose garden. The company for this would be finalised Wednesday.

Sources disclosed that the duration of one ride would be six to seven minutes and a proper route would be taken by the helicopter and tickets for the ride can be purchased from the spot.

A committee has also decided that other than usual competition for children, there would be a competition for the newlywed couples, wherein the lucky winner will be awarded a free honeymoon trip, which will be sponsored by the MC itself.

And for those who love binge eating, the MC will put up 13 stalls at the garden for them to indulge in some lip-smacking food.

Other competitions will include flower and rangoli competition (neighborhood parks, RWAs), rose prince and rose princess competition, on-the-spot painting competition, brass and pipe band competition, rose quiz competition, photography competition, folk dance competition, antakshari, kite flying competition, rose king and rose queen competition (for senior citizens), Mr and Ms rose competition and floral hat competition.