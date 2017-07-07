To make Kerala ‘women-friendly’, govt promises security, facilities

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said adequate number of rest houses will be built for women in public places and that harassment would be dealt severely. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said adequate number of rest houses will be built for women in public places and that harassment would be dealt severely.

In a bid to empower women and make them feel more secure, the Kerala government has decided to initiate steps to facilitate fearless movement of women anywhere in the state and set up a ‘One-Day Home’ in Thiruvananthapuram to provide safe accommodation for women visiting the city.

Addressing leaders of various women organisations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that in order to make the state women-friendly, the government would eliminate injustice towards women at workplace and take steps to improve facilities at Nirbhaya centres, destitute homes, care homes and orphanages.

The chief minister said adequate number of rest houses will be built for women in public places. Harassment will be dealt with severely.

Speaking about the ‘One-Day Home’ initiative, Health and Social Welfare Minister K K Shailaja said the facility would benefit women coming to the city. Initially, the space available at a shopping complex of state-run transport corporation would be utilised for it. The government has set apart Rs 30.56 lakh for this project, the minister said.

Besides these steps, the government would ensure better toilet facilities for women at petrol pump outlets, the chief minister said. The government would appoint women advocates as prosecutors in sexual abuse cases that fall under the POCSO Act.

