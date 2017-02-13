To help register for licences online, Maharashtra govt brings in facilitators

Officials said they hopes this would put an end to the business of touts at Regional Transport Offices. Officials said they hopes this would put an end to the business of touts at Regional Transport Offices.

THE MAHARASHTRA transport department has tied up with common services centres (CSC) in districts across the state to aid self-registration of learning and permanent motor driving licences. Through this, citizens can use an online system of registration at any CSC. Officials said they hopes this would put an end to the business of touts at Regional Transport Offices. A CSC is a Digital India initiative to facilitate online transactions. In this case, a person approaching a CSC could use a facilitator’s help to fill forms and pay for online registration.

“The initiative helps the government erase the role of touts who would extort money from those wanting a licence. As tabs will be kept on the CSC and the facilitator, we will ensure any form of tampering is erased,” said a senior RTO official. “It will also make payment easy through online methods. An e-wallet registered with the particular CSC will make the payment for people unfamiliar with online payment methods,” the official added. So far, a tie-up with almost 20,000 CSCs across 11 districts of the state has been finalised. While most would become functional by month end, a CSC at Aurangabad has already started service, officials said.

“We have tied up with only those centres where our online registration software, namely Vaahan and Saarthi, are functional. The facilitator will ask for an additional fee of Rs 20 along with the required registration fee to fill the form. As this is an official tie-up, we believe the process will become smoother and faster,” he added. At present, RTOs in the city allot specific time slots to learners via a text message on their phones for a driving test. Officials said learners who approach the centres for registration even in rural areas would now be able to receive the messages.

“This initiative helps make registration process easier across small districts or villages where Internet connectivity is weak. For people who find filling forms difficult on their own, facilitators would be a wiser choice than middlemen. We plan to open the maximum number of these centres by month end,” said Praveen Gedam, transport commissioner.

Officials from the transport department have been training heads across centres to help them operate the software and complete the registration process. Help is being provided to register forms of learning and permanent licences, duplicate licences and to make badges.